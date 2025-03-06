Save a massive $500 on this Motorola flip phone with a gorgeous gaming display

If you’ve always wanted to try out a flip phone, but the high price point has put you off, this Motorola Razr+ deal from Best Buy could be just what you’ve been waiting for. The 2023 Android cell phone is now available for just $499.99, down from $999.99, which is the biggest saving we’ve seen to date.

With its 6.9-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, the Motorola Razr+‘s screen is a match for a lot of the picks from our guide to the best gaming phones, offering true blacks, vivid colors, and, most importantly, super-smooth gameplay. For context, the much newer iPhone 16’s screen is only capable of 60Hz refresh rates, which means you’re getting a display much more suited for the console-quality graphics of some of the best mobile games than you would if you picked up the latest Apple flagship, as well as the lovely flippable form factor.

While there are newer options out there, such as the Nubia Flip 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 from our guide to the best flip phones, the value on offer from this deal combined with the reliable performance on offer makes this a better option than any of the alternatives at the time of writing. It also comes with support through until Android 16, so you can download the latest version of Google’s operating system and enjoy security updates for a good while yet.

The $499.99 price point applies to the 256GB+8GB version of the Motorola Razr+ in both the Infinite Black and Glacier Blue colorways. That should provide more than enough storage space for all the picks from our guide to the best Android games, with plenty of room left over for all your apps and photos. It’s also worth noting that this is an unlocked device, so you don’t have to worry about changing your network provider after placing your order.

As ever with these sorts of deals, the low price is only applicable as long as stocks last, so if you want to grab a Motorola Razr+, be sure to act fast. If, by the time you’re reading this, it’s already too late, we’ve got you covered for more tech buying advice with our guides to the best Android phones and the best budget gaming phones. Or, if you’d rather just pick up a fresh handheld, see our list of the best handheld consoles.