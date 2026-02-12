Forget the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and save $500 on the Motorola Razr Ultra instead

After falling off the face of the earth, flip phones are officially back in fashion. The only problem is that they're pretty expensive, with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip setting you back upwards of $1,000. That's why this Motorola Razr Ultra deal is worth checking out, with Amazon slashing the price of the clamshell Android flagship from $1,299 to $799. If math isn't your forte, that's a saving of a whopping $500, making the Razr Ultra the same price as a new iPhone, and spoiler, you can't fold that in half.

The Razr Ultra's main selling point is its fantastic AMOLED display, which, like all the best flip phones, features an almost invisible crease. It's also capable of 165Hz refresh rates, which is good news if you're a fan of using your phone to play mobile games, as it means you're getting ultra-smooth visuals. That brings me nicely to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip at the heart of the Razr Ultra, which offers top-tier performance and, most importantly, high frame rates, even in demanding games like Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail.

Outside of its gaming capabilities, this Motorola flip phone is also a reliable all-rounder. It's got matching 50MP wide, ultrawide, and selfie cameras, while also offering 68W charging speeds, juicing your phone from flat to full in well under an hour. The only slight caveat is its IP48 rating leaves it slightly susceptible to dust, but that's nothing a good phone case can't solve, and it's also part of the reality of owning a flip phone.

The $799.99 price point applies to all the available Razr Ultra colorways, including Scarab (green), Cabaret (pink), Rio Red, and Mountain Trail. That last one is a sort of wood-style finish, which makes it a bit of a standout. Better still, there's only one configuration to choose from, with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, so the only choice you have to make is which design suits you best.

It's also worth mentioning that this phone comes with software support through Android 18, and considering version 16 only just arrived, that means you won't have to upgrade your device anytime too soon. This is one of Amazon's limited-time deals, though, so there's no time to waste if you want to secure the $500 saving and join in with the flip phone revolution.