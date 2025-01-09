Get Super Smash Bros’ biggest rival for just $5 if you’re fast

There’s nothing quite like the rush of sending numerous animated characters plummeting to their death, something the platform-fighter genre offers in spades. While the Super Smash Bros. series is easily one of the best on the market, you shouldn’t overlook its biggest rivals. Right now, you can get Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl 2 – and all of its DLC – for just $5 in this new sale – but not for long.

While it’s hard to compete with one of the best Switch games, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, competition is always a good thing. Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl 2: Ultimate Edition delivers a hefty amount of iconic characters from cartoon history, delivering an experience worthy of being called one of the best action games, especially if you love the fighting genre.

If you’re looking for an excellent platform fighter to play on Steam Deck, Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl 2 runs fantastically on Valve’s portable PC. As a Steam Deck Verified title, you can expect a great experience out-the-box, with solid framerates across the board, whether you’re taking down enemies as the loveable Spongebob or striking enemies fast as the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle himself, Raphael.

It can always be a hard choice whether to try a new game or not. Fortunately, this Fanatical bundle brings Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl 2: Ultimate Edition to just $5 / £5. You do need to buy at least three games, meaning it’ll set you back $15 / £15 in total, but there are other Steam Deck Verified games worth playing in the bundle. Personally, I recommend going for Control’s mind-bending action which has captivated me for years, or the beautiful visuals of the sci-fi adventure, Journey to the Savage Planet.

If you opt to buy more games for your handheld machine, the price of each game gets cheaper too. Opting for five games or more makes the price just $4.60 / £4.60 per experience, or going for the maximum savings of $4.50 / £4.50 per title with seven or more games. If you’re looking for the full list of games in the Fanatical Diamond Collection, here they are below:

Nickolodeon All-Stars Brawl 2: Ultimate Edition (Steam Deck Verified)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants

Journey to the Savage Planet (Steam Deck Verified)

BROK the InvestiGator (Steam Deck Verified)

CLeM (Steam Deck Verified)

CorpoNation: The Sorting Process (Steam Deck Verified)

Control Ultimate Edition (Steam Deck Verified)

Land of the Vikings (Steam Deck Playable)

Saints Row Gold Edition

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Steam Deck Playable)

The Battle of Polytopia: Moonrise – Deluxe

Grow: Song of the Evertree

Beh-ALL-Der

Conrad Stevenson’s Paranormal P.I. (Steam Deck Playable)

Ambition: A Minuet in Power (Steam Deck Playable)

Railroad Corporation (Steam Deck Playable)

In any case, it’s hard to argue with getting three excellent games for just $15, and this Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl 2 sale is one you shouldn’t miss out on. The characters alone make it one of the best single-player games, but taking on your friends can make it one of the best games for couples too.