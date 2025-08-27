You can get 10% off the Nothing Phone (3) if you're quick

If you're looking for a quirky Android device that has pizazz, then look no further, because the Nothing Phone (3) is what you seek. This phone looks fab with a beautiful display and a powerful chip. If this sounds like your kind of phone, you can even get 10% off over at Amazon.

You may have never heard of Nothing; after all, nobody's heard of everything. It's a brand that has yet to reach the peaks of popularity enjoyed by the best Samsung phones or the best iPhones. But Nothing is a rising London-based company offering up the Nothing Phone (3), an aesthetically stunning Android with circular and square grooves on the back and a Glyph Interface. This phone exudes style. What's more is that when you purchase it, you also get a USB cable (to add to your drawer of cables, no doubt), a phone case, and a stylus. I don't think I've ever received a case with my shiny new phone!

The Nothing Phone (3) contains the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. Admittedly, for a phone in this price range, you'd expect a Snapdragon 8 Elite; after all, this is what competitors in the same price bracket are offering. However, in our Nothing Phone (3) review, Tilly Lawton says, "Nothing made this decision, as the use of the 8s Gen 4 means the Nothing Phone (3) can provide five years of software updates and seven years of security updates." I don't know about you, but I'd sacrifice a bit of extra power for longevity any day.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 still packs a punch, though, making this phone ideal for playing the best Android games, whether that be Genshin Impact or Stardew Valley. (For me, it's always Stardew.) This chip promises power efficiency for sustained gaming, whilst the GPU architecture enables optimal graphics. The comprehensive suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features delivers smooth and high performance. So, yes, it's a mid-range chip in a flagship phone, but it's still an advanced chip on par with, if not better than, the A17 chip found in the iPhone 15 Pro.

The Nothing Phone (3) has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, which, in simple terms, means it looks fabulous. It delivers high resolution with deep colors and 120Hz adaptive refresh, meaning it runs buttery smooth. You'll be able to view your phone even on the sunniest of days, too, with 4500 nits high peak brightness. If you want to play games in the garden, that's not going to be a problem for this nifty bit of tech.

And let's talk about the Glyph Interface, which sets the Nothing Phone (3) apart from the crowd. The Glyph Matrix allows you to showcase fun animations in a light show on a small screen at the back of the phone. You can amend brightness and patterns and customize it to receive notifications here. (Oddly, this reminds me of a funked-up version of the little light on the old Blackberry Pearl.) This is incredibly useful for group pictures, as you can have a visual countdown. But, above all, this feature is really cool.

We don't know when this deal will end, but right now, you can get the Nothing Phone (3) for just $719 over on Amazon US or for £745 at Amazon UK. That's a whopping 10%/7% discount on a phone that was only released back in July 2025.

