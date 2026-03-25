You can already save $100 on the new Nothing Phone (4a) Pro thanks to Amazon, and there's even a gift card bonus

It's not often that a new phone arrives with a discount, but that's exactly the case with this Nothing Phone (4a) Pro deal from Amazon. The retail giant has slashed the price of the new Nothing mid-range phone from $599 down to $499 ahead of its launch, and not only that, but it's also offering a $100 gift card for those who pre-order the device. If you do the math, that adds up to $200 of value in this deal, so it's not one to miss.

For those who don't know, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is one of the latest Android phones on the market, following in the footsteps of last year's (3a) Pro, one of the picks from our guide to the best gaming phones. This year's upgrade holds up similarly well and is more than capable of running demanding games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, as well as any of your other favorite mobile games.

In our review, Sam Comrie awarded the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro with a more than decent 8/10 score, highlighting its "premium aluminum unibody design" and "excellent 144Hz AMOLED display with high brightness." The Phone (4a) Pro also comes with three years of Android updates, so you won't have to worry about upgrading again anytime soon, and it comes with Google Gemini pre-installed for all your AI needs.

In terms of the deal itself, you can pick up the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro in either black or white for the discounted price of $499. With the phone's March 27 release date just a couple of days away, if you order now, you'll be among the first to get your hands on the phone, and the Amazon gift card is a great bonus, which you can use to pick up a case, or a fast charger, or, well, just about anything you want for the value of $100.

It's worth noting that this offer is part of Amazon's Big Spring Deal festivities, so you've only got until March 31 to secure a saving. However, if it's already too late by the time you're reading this, we have guides to the best mid-range phones and the best budget gaming phones you can check out, each with plenty of options to suit all needs and budgets.