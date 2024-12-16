Pick up a fantastic Android flip phone for just $409 this holiday season

Android flip phones are great, but they’re often expensive, which puts off plenty of potential users from trying them out. However, thanks to this Nubia Flip 5G deal from Walmart, you can pick up a new phone with a funky form factor for just $409, saving you over $100 on the original asking price.

For those who don’t know, the Flip 5G is Nubia’s answer to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series and Motorola’s Razr devices, with a lovely clamshell form factor and external display. It’s also the mid-range pick from our guide to the best flip phones, and considering it’s now even cheaper than most Android phones, it’s an even more attractive proposition.

In our Nubia Flip 5G review, we gave the phone a more than respectable 7/10 score, highlighting its super-fast charging, comfortable design, and vivid OLED display. Admittedly, it’s not the most powerful flip phone out there, but it’s still capable of running mobile games like Genshin Impact and Marvel Snap, provided you’re willing to deal with lower in-game graphics settings.

In terms of the deal itself, you can secure the 8GB+256GB version of the Nubia Flip 5G in the lovely Cosmic Black colorway for just $409, down from its original price of $568.81. However, if you need more storage for all the best Android games, as well as your files and photos, there’s also the option to pick up the 12GB+512GB alternative in either Cosmic Black or Vivid Gold for $509, which is over $200 cheaper than it was this time last week.

The last thing to mention is that this deal only applies as long as stocks last, so if you want to grab a Nubia Flip 5G for yourself, it’s best to act fast. If it’s already too late by the time you’re reading this, don’t fret, as we’ve got guides to the best mid-range phones and the best Android phones with plenty of options to meet your budget.