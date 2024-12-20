Save over $150 on one of our favorite Android camera phones of 2024

If you’re looking for a new phone with a fantastic camera to capture all those magical moments this holiday season, this Nubia Z60S Pro deal from Walmart is well worth checking out. While Nubia might not be as well-known a brand as Samsung or Google Pixel, this device packs more than enough impressive hardware to take on the big dogs.

While the Nubia Z60S Pro’s big deal feature is its impressive set of cameras, this plucky underdog is also plenty capable of competing with the best gaming phones of 2024 when it comes to performance, in part thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Sure, as my fellow hardware nerds know, there are newer processors out there, but this thing is still plenty capable of running all the best Android games to a high standard.

In our Nubia Z60S Pro review, we also praised the device’s brilliant battery life, its lovely big AMOLED display, and its simplified Android operating system, ultimately awarding it with an 8/10 score. Considering we also gave one of this year’s most popular flagships, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the same result, that speaks to just how impressive the Z60S Pro is.

The $409 price point applies to the 12GB+256GB version of the Nubia Z60S Pro, which is available in either Aqua or Black colorways. If you’re looking for something with a bit more storage space, there’s also the option to go for the 16GB+512GB alternative in Black, which has an even bigger discount of $190 off. Either way, you’re securing an Android that’s more than capable of competing with much more expensive devices for the same price as some of the best mid-range phones.

The last thing to mention is that this deal only applies for as long as stocks last, so if we’ve tempted you with the Nubia Z60S Pro, be sure to act fast. If it’s already too late by the time you’re reading this, don’t worry, as we’ve got guides to the best Android phones and the best budget gaming phones full of options to suit every budget.