I’ve seen a lot of Best Buy Tech Fest gaming phone deals, but this is the winner

The Best Buy Tech Fest event is underway, with new low prices for everything from gaming phones to top-tier tablets. The best deal we’ve found so far is a $150 saving on the fantastic OnePlus 12R, down from $499.99 to $349.99, which is ridiculously cheap for the quality of the Android device you’re getting.

For those who don’t know, the OnePlus 12R was one of the best gaming phones of 2024, mainly thanks to its 120Hz AMOLED display that blows the iPhone 16 out of the water when it comes to offering smooth gameplay visuals and true-to-life colors. Yes, there is a newer model out there in the form of the OnePlus 13R, but that’s twice the price of this 2024 mid-ranger, and honestly, there’s not a massive difference between the two.

In our OnePlus 12R review, we awarded the device a solid 7/10, highlighting its stellar performance and super-fast charging, juicing from flat to full in well under an hour. Honestly, the only factors really holding the phone back are its lackluster camera and lack of wireless charging, but in terms of a device for gaming, you won’t find much better at this price point. The phone also comes with three years of software updates, carrying you all the way through until Android 17, which we’re not expecting until late 2026 at the earliest.

In terms of the deal itself, the $349.99 price point applies to the Cool Blue version of the phone. It comes with a generous 256GB of storage, which is more than enough room for all top picks from our guide to the best Android games with plenty of room left over for all your apps and photos. However, Best Buy’s Tech Fest only runs until Sunday, so you’re going to have to act fast if you want to pick up the OnePlus 12R at its lowest-ever price.

If you’re looking for more great tech buying advice while you’re here, you’re in luck, as we’ve got guides to the best gaming tablets and the best handheld consoles with plenty of options to suit every budget. Or, if you’re looking for something a bit more old-school to go with your new phone, see our list of the best retro handhelds.