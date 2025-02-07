I love Outer Wilds. While sci-fi games like No Man’s Sky focus on the massive scale of the universe, Outer Wilds’ narrative approach hones in on a small galaxy of beautiful, jaw-dropping planets that are all equally fun to experience, and it helps that it runs extremely well on Steam Deck. If you like to make sure you’re playing all the indie gems, you won’t want to miss Outer Wilds – and right now you can get it at a decent bargain.

The best Steam Deck games don’t try and run RTX 4090-level visuals or reach high framerates. Instead, they provide a stylized, grounded, and brilliant experience that runs just as well on the go as it does on a gaming PC. Outer Wilds is one of those titles that perform fantastically on the best handheld console, and it’s a must-have in anyone’s library.

In this excellent single-player game, you take off on an adventure across a small planetary system as a first-time explorer in the Outer Wilds Ventures team. With a few celestial bodies to explore, you soon discover that upon death, a time loop will restart, taking you back to square one but armed with new knowledge of the system. Alternatively, the loop will end in 22 minutes anyway, as the sun goes supernova, destroying the system and everyone in it.

While I’d love to go further and explain more about why this game is excellent, I think it’s better for you to experience it yourself. Despite it being one of the best sci-fi games ever made, Outer Wilds revels in personal stories and a sense of discovery that is best left for you to experience. What I will say is that, if you’re going through a hard time or you’ve ever wondered about life in the universe, Outer Wilds will likely resonate with you

So if you want to try it, Outer Wilds is now available at a huge discount on Humble Bundle. Right now, you can get a massive 40% off, knocking the game down to just $14.99 / £11.99 – best of all, if you’ve got one of the best Steam Deck alternatives as opposed to Valve’s offering, the game still runs great, so you’ll be able to play on your platform of choice.

If you’re looking for an excellent space game to take you out of this world, you shouldn’t let this Outer Wilds deal eclipse you. If you want to get the full experience on the big screen (or your monitor, whatever works best for you!) then make sure to pick up the best Steam Deck dock too.