If you’re up for a swashbuckling adventure of cheesy proportions, I can’t think of a better option than Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. The latest game in the long-running series, Pirate Yakuza puts you into the role of series mainstay Goro Majima, and if you’re keen on playing a grand RPG, you can get the newest title at a huge discount already for this Steam Deck Verified hit.

The Like a Dragon / Yakuza series offers some of the best RPGs I’ve played, giving you plenty of content that immerses you in a serious narrative that’s mixed with a wonderful blend of lighthearted humor. It’s no surprise that, with the coveted Verified badge, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is already making waves into the best Steam Deck games list, and you should hop on before this ship sails off (sales off?).

While some recent entries have taken a turn-based focus like Infinite Wealth, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii sticks to the series’ roots in ARPGs, delivering an action game that sees you pulling off seemingly impossible stunts to defeat the various enemies you encounter. Following the events of Infinite Wealth, you play as Goro Majima, who is left stranded on an island without his memories, and the ex-Yakuza finds himself involved in a conflict between Hawaiian pirates and ex-Yakuza members.

You’ll find yourself involved in a beat ‘em up-style experience as you switch between two fighting styles: Mad Dog and Sea Dog, those being Goro’s signature quick-paced attacks or the ability to dual wield cutlasses and pistols respectively. You can also now jump and perform mid-air combos, thank the seas!

However, one of the major parts of the Like a Dragon series has been the ability to lose yourself within minigames – a returning element in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Karaoke makes a spotlight-worthy return, while ‘Masaru’s Love Journey’ makes its debut as a side activity in the RPG.

Whether you’ve played the rest of the series, or you’ve had scurvy and forgotten (like Goro) to play the long-running franchise, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a fantastic game on the best handheld consoles. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend all of your doubloons to enjoy it, as you can get the newest game for just $52.79 / £48.39 at Fanatical, which is a fantastic first-sale discount.

Even if you don’t have a Steam Deck, you can still make use of this brilliant Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii discount – the game will run fantastic on the best Steam Deck alternatives too. However, if you do have Valve’s handheld, you can always get the best Steam Deck docks to enjoy a swashbuckling adventure on a bigger screen.