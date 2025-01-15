Grab one of our favorite Android gaming controllers for less than half-price

Here at Pocket Tactics, there’s not much we love more than a great gaming deal, and this offer on the Razer Kishi V2 Android gaming controller is not one to miss. Usually retailing at $99.99, this bit of Razer tech is now available for just $39.99, and it’s the ideal accessory for any Android gamer.

For those who don’t know, the Razer Kishi V2 is compatible with all the Android picks from our guide to the best gaming phones, as well as any Android you might already own with a USB-C port. It’s nice and compact, easy to use, and there’s some stellar Razer software available in the Google Play Store to enhance and customize your experience for no extra charge.

With pass-through charging, you can use the Razer Kishi V2 to keep playing the best Android games while juicing your device, so you’re ready to play even more once you’ve left the house. Not only that, but this thing is one of the best phone controllers around in terms of touch-screen button mapping, enabling you to create custom layouts for games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail so you can get on with grinding for resources without endlessly tapping at your screen.

The $39.99 price point applies to the original black version of the Razer Kishi V2, which is available through the Amazon US store. However, it’s one of the retailer’s time-limited deals, so if you want to grab the Kishi V2, we recommend picking on up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

