One of 2024’s most powerful Android gaming phones is somehow already on sale

If you’re looking for a new phone capable of top-tier mobile gaming, we’re here to point you in the direction of Amazon’s RedMagic 10 Pro deal. Despite only arriving late last year, this price drop sees the RedMagic 10 Pro down from $749 to $674.10, saving you a cool 10% of the original asking price.

For those who don’t know, the RedMagic 10 Pro is easily one of the best gaming phones currently on the market, competing with the likes of the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and the Honor Magic 7 Pro. Its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is ready to power all the best mobile games at the highest possible settings, including demanding games like Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile, while its cooling tech is second to none, keeping the device from getting toasty in your hands during a long play session.

In our RedMagic 10 Pro review, we gave the Android a stellar 9/10 review score, highlighting the device’s ultra-slim bezels, glorious OLED display, and ridiculously rapid charging. The RedMagic flagship juices from flat to full around 30 minutes, making the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max look sluggish in comparison. Admittedly, its cameras aren’t as mindblowing as its performance, but if you’re just an occasional snapper, it still gets the job done.

In terms of the deal itself, the $674.10 price point applies to the RedMagic 10 Pro in black with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Unlike a lot of cell phone brands, RedMagic still includes a charging plug and USB-C charging cable in the box, so you don’t have to pick up any additional tech to make the most of the device’s 80W charging speeds. A phone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for under $700 is incredible value alone, but add in the charger, and you’re going to spend a long time trying to find a better deal than this.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that this is a limited deal, so be sure to act fast if you don’t want to miss out on the RedMagic 10 Pro and its incredible gaming capabilities. For more buying advice while you’re here, be sure to check out our guides to the best Steam Deck alternatives and the best gaming tablets. Or, if you’re looking for something a bit more old-school, see our picks for the best retro handhelds.