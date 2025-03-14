One of our favorite Android gaming phones is on sale again, so don’t miss out

If you’re looking for a new phone capable of running all your favorite games at the highest possible settings, this RedMagic 10 Pro deal is for you. Now down to just $699, saving you a cool $100 on the original price, this Android is more capable than the latest iPhone at running games such as Marvel Snap and Honkai Star Rail, and is somehow available for less than the Apple alternative.

The RedMagic 10 Pro is easily one of the best gaming phones on the market right now, and that isn’t just thanks to its elite performance. This phone happens to have one of the best screens out there, offering true blacks and vivid colors with its OLED technology plus super slim bezels to give you plenty of display detail estate. It’s also capable of 144Hz refresh rates, which is higher than some of the best handheld consoles and means gameplay is consistently smooth as butter.

Not only is the RedMagic 10 Pro more capable than both the iPhone 16 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 when it comes to gaming, but it charges much faster than either of those options, and its battery life is significantly more impressive. Yes, it’s a brand you might not have heard much about before, but as we pointed out in our RedMagic 10 Pro review, it’s well worth giving a shot. You might, as I did, come away from using the phone feeling that both Apple and Samsung are slightly resting on their laurels when it comes to their latest devices.

The $699 price point applies to the 12GB+256GB version of the RedMagic 10 Pro in Black or White. If you need more storage for all your photos, apps, and the top picks from our guide to the best Android games, the 16GB+512GB version is also on sale for $859, with Walmart knocking $140 off the original retail price. Whichever version you opt for, the phone comes unlocked, so you don’t have to worry about changing networks.

It’s worth pointing out that this low price is only available as long as stocks last, so if you want to grab the RedMagic 10 Pro, be sure to act fast. If it’s already too late by the time you’re reading this, don’t fret. We’ve got plenty more fantastic buying advice with our guides to the best Android phones and the best gaming tablets, including plenty of options to suit all budgets.