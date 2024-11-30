I’m an Android gaming expert and this is my favorite Black Friday phone deal

It’s Black Friday weekend once again, and we’re hunting down the best tech savings so you can grab some new gear without breaking the bank. If you’re looking for a new gaming phone, this RedMagic 9S Pro deal from Amazon is not one to miss, with the flagship Android on sale for just $636.65, down from $749.99.

For those who don’t know, the RedMagic 9S Pro is easily one of the best gaming phones at the time of writing, giving fellow Android flagships such as the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra a run for their money. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chipset means you can turn the performance settings up high in all the best Android games, making for buttery smooth visuals and gameplay on the massive OLED display.

Still, while the 9S Pro is a gaming-orientated phone, it’s not just great at running games like Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile. It also packs a surprisingly capable camera setup, with a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide on the back, and, unlike a lot of the best Android phones these days, comes with a charger in the box. With all that in mind, it’s no wonder we gave the phone a 9/10 in our comprehensive RedMagic 9S Pro review.

The Black Friday deal applies to the 12GB+256GB version of the 9S Pro and is available in both Black and White colorways. There’s also the option to save up to an extra $220 if you have a phone to trade in before checking out, or, if you’re as clumsy as I am, you can pay an extra $7.49 a month for Amazon’s Mobile Accident Protection Plan.

The only caveat to this offer is that Amazon’s Black Friday event ends on December 2, so you don’t have long to pick the phone up. Still, if you want to see what else is up for grabs before committing, we’ve also got guides to the best Black Friday gaming phone deals and the best Black Friday Apple deals you can check out right away.