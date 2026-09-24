The awesome Retroid Pocket Flip 2 just dropped to a record-low price on Amazon

It's not been a great year for Android handhelds, with price hikes and availability issues affecting countless brands and getting between gamers and great devices. However, we have found a glimmer of hope in the darkness, with Amazon slashing the price of the fantastic Retroid Pocket Flip 2 down from $269 to $229, saving you a cool $40 off the original asking price.

For those who don't know, Retroid is the brand behind the Pocket 5, one of the top picks from our guide to the best retro handhelds. The Pocket Flip 2 is a similar handheld in terms of specs, but the big difference is that it has a clamshell form factor, hence the name. It looks a lot like the iconic Nintendo DS, but without the secondary display.

As for performance, the Pocket Flip 2 is more than capable of running the top picks from our guide to the best mobile games, including the likes of Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile. It also packs an OLED display, which is something you can't say about more expensive handhelds such as the Nintendo Switch 2 or Lenovo Legion Go, offering vivid colors and inky blacks in all your favorite games.

In terms of the deal itself, the $229 price point applies to the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 in three colorways: black, GC (purple), and 16Bit US (white). The GC option is one for old-school Nintendo fans, as it's inspired by the GameCube, but all three options look the part. It's also worth noting that this price point might only apply for as long as stocks last, so if you want to get your hands on the Flip 2, we'd recommend acting fast.

This price drop isn't much of a surprise considering that Retroid has just announced a new clamshell device, the Pocket Duo. That device is a true homage to the original DS, with a secondary screen on the bottom display. However, it's more expensive, retailing at $269 on the official Retroid site.