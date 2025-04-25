It’s no secret that cell phones are pretty expensive these days, with flagships from brands such as Apple, Google Pixel, and more all costing over $800. Still, if you’re looking for something that packs some decent performance power without breaking the bank, we’re here to point you toward Amazon’s new Samsung Galaxy A16 5G deal, which sees the budget phone drop to the even cheaper price of $174.99.

Samsung’s A-series handsets are no stranger to our guide to the best budget gaming phones. While they might not offer the near console-level performance of the latest S-series devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, they’re still more than capable of running almost all of the best Android games, provided you’re willing to tinker with the in-game settings a little. The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is no different, offering solid performance in everything from Genshin Impact to PUBG Mobile.

On the subject of gaming, the A16’s 6.7-inch Super AMOLED makes all the difference when playing some of the picks from our guide to the best mobile games, as does the phone’s 90Hz refresh rate, which offers smoother visuals than Apple’s much more expensive iPhone 16e. You’re also getting six years of software support, including Android updates, so if you’re someone who doesn’t like upgrading your phone all that often, you can use the A16 through until 2031.

The $174.99 price point applies to the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G in either Light Gray or Blue Black colorways, each of which comes with a decent 128GB of storage for all your apps, photos, and, of course, games. You’ve also got the option to pay an extra $3 a month for the Samsung Care+ plan, which provides you with free 24/7 expert support and unlimited repairs. You might not think you need it, but unless you’re equipping your device with a case and a glass screen protector, it’s always nice to know you’re covered in the case of any accidental damage.

As ever, it’s worth mentioning that we don’t know how long Amazon is running this Samsung Galaxy A16 deal for, so be sure to act fast if you want to secure a saving. For more great tech while you’re here, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best handheld consoles, with a range of options to suit all needs and budgets.