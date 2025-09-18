This Android has a better screen than the iPhone 16e, and it's $400 cheaper

It's not a secret that phones are expensive these days, with the latest offerings from Apple, Google Pixel, and other big names costing upwards of $1,000. Those aren't the only options, though, and at the other end of the spectrum, there are great Android handsets like the Samsung Galaxy A16, which you can pick up for just $174.99 thanks to a fresh discount from Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 is one of the best budget gaming phones you can get your hands on. While it doesn't quite offer the performance firepower of something like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or the RedMagic 10 Pro, it's still more than capable of running everything from games like Genshin Impact to Candy Crush. It's also unlocked, so you don't have to worry about changing networks, which is always a bonus.

Not only is the A16 a great gaming phone, but it's a capable all-rounder too, with a big, 6.7-inch AMOLED display ideal for streaming Netflix and Disney+ content, and a 50MP wide camera that's more than capable of taking some snaps worthy of your social media profiles. It's also worth mentioning that the A16 has a 90Hz screen, while this year's significantly more expensive iPhone 16e has a 60Hz display, so you're getting smoother gameplay visuals and a better scrolling experience with the much cheaper Samsung option.

The $174.99 price point applies to the 128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G in either the Blue Black or Light Gray colorway. If you need more room for the best Android games, such as Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile, the phone has expandable storage. If you don't already have a spare microSD card, our guide to the best microSD cards is full of great options, including a few budget picks.

