Act fast and you can save $50 on Samsung's finest mid-range Android gaming phone

If you're looking for a new phone to play all your favorite games on but don't want to break the bank picking up an expensive Android flagship, we're here to help. You can currently grab the more-than-capable Samsung Galaxy A36 5G for just $349.99, saving you a cool $50 on the original asking price.

Out of all the best budget gaming phones out there, the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is one of the most impressive all-rounders, offering a lovely AMOLED display, a couple of great cameras, and top-tier performance. Whether you play a few rounds of Candy Crush every day or you're regularly picking up some of the best mobile games, such as Honkai Star Rail and PUBG Mobile, this phone is ready for anything you throw at it, going toe-to-toe with some of the much more expensive Android alternatives.

Not only is Samsung's hardware great for gaming, but the brand's Game Booster software is ideal for anyone who wants to get as much performance power out of their device as possible. While it's already a great feature, it's about to become more impressive with the upcoming Samsung One UI update, introducing new tools such as Voice Changer, Respawn Timer, and Max Boost, the latter of which should dramatically improve gameplay on the device. The new update is anticipated to arrive later this month.

In terms of the deal itself, the $349.99 price point applies to the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G with 128GB of storage in either black or lavender. Whichever option you go for, the phone comes with six years of software and security updates, so while it might be unlikely, you could still be using this phone to play the best Android games by the turn of the decade in 2030. There's also the option to pay $2.99 for Samsung Care+ Device Protection Monthly on checkout, and if you're as clumsy as I am, it might be worth it in the long run.

Before you go, it's worth noting again that this is a limited-time offer, so if you want to secure the $50 saving, be sure to pick up the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G as soon as possible. For more great tech while you're here, check out our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best handheld consoles. Or, if you're thinking about picking up this year's most talked-about console, see if our Nintendo Switch 2 review can help you make up your mind.