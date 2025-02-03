Forget the S25 Ultra, this Samsung Galaxy S24 FE deal is unmissable

If you’re looking for a new cell phone capable of all your gaming needs but don’t want to break the bank, we’re here to point you towards Amazon’s latest Samsung Galaxy S24 FE deal. The mighty mid-range Android is now available for just $499.99, a cool $150 less than you’d have paid for it this time last week.

For those who don’t know, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE belongs to the same family as the S24 Ultra, a top pick from our guide to the best gaming phones. Just like the premium flagship, the S24 FE has a 120Hz AMOLED display, bringing colorful games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail to life while offering super smooth visuals. The S24 FE has a slightly less powerful processor than the S24 Ultra, but it’s no slouch, offering much more reliable gaming performance than alternatives in the same bracket, such as the Google Pixel 8a and the iPhone SE 3.

Not only is the S24 FE great for gaming on the go, but it’s a stellar all-rounder. It comes with a bunch of Galaxy AI features, including Photo Assist and Live Translate, plus a triple camera setup that rivals the best of the best Android phones. Simply put, you’re not going to find much better for under $500, so we can’t recommend this offer enough.

The $499.99 Amazon deal applies to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in Graphite or Grey with 128GB of storage. If you need more room for all your favorite apps and the best Android games, the 256GB version is also available in the same colorways for the slightly higher price of $559.99, but you’re still saving $150. Whichever model you opt for, the phone is unlocked, so you don’t have to worry about changing networks.

As ever, it’s worth reiterating that this is a limited-time deal, so if you want to secure the fantastic Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, we recommend acting fast. If it’s too late by the time you’re reading this, don’t fret, we’ve plenty more buying advice with our guides to the best Samsung phones and the best mid-range phones. Or, if you’re looking for something to play on, see our list of the best handheld consoles.