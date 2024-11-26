Grab a great Samsung Android gaming phone for less than $500 this Black Friday

If you’re looking for great offers this Black Friday season, this Samsung Galaxy S24 FE deal is not one to miss. The mid-range Android is available for just $474.99, saving you almost $200 on the original $649.99 asking price.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is one of the brand’s latest phones, with a powerful Exynos 2400e chipset for top-tier gaming, some of the most impressive cameras we’ve seen in a non-flagship Android, and a bunch of Galaxy AI tools such as Sketch to Image and Photo Assist. It’s a real contender for a spot on our list of the best mid-range phones, taking on devices like the OnePlus 12R and Google Pixel 8 and going above and beyond what you might expect for the price.

For those that don’t know, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, or S24 Fan Edition, is the latest in a long line of mid-range phones that emulate the best bits of the brand’s flagship devices for a lower price. It’s a super future-proofed bit of kit, with Samsung providing seven years of both security and software updates. That means you could be using the S24 FE until 2031, though there are plenty of Black Fridays between now and then that could tempt you away.

The $474.99 FE 24 deal applies to the 128GB model in Blue, Gray, and Mint. If you need a little more storage for all your games and pictures, the 256GB version is also on sale, down from $709.99 to $559.99. You can get the 256GB alternative in all the same colorways, as well as Graphite.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that Amazon’s Black Friday event only runs until December 2, so you don’t have any time to waste if you’re thinking of picking up the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. If you want to check out the competition first, our guides to the best Android phones and the best gaming phones have plenty of options to take a look at.