2024’s most powerful Android gaming phone is cheaper than ever this Black Friday

There’s no better time to upgrade your aging cell phone than Black Friday, as the best bargains pop up and entice you with some deals. Admittedly, there are many poor discounts out there, but the Samsung S24 lineup isn’t one of them, as this sale brings it to its cheapest price ever. You don’t want to miss out.

If you’ve been looking for a good time to upgrade to one of the best gaming phones on the market right now, this is it. As the best Android list changes every year, Samsung’s flagship handsets are typically top-of-the-line, and with the Black Friday mobile deals underway, the S24 Ultra has had a huge price cut for a limited time.

It’s disingenuous to say that the Samsung S24 Ultra is the best gaming phone. In fact, it’s a powerful cell phone that offers much more than just gaming features. In our Samsung S24 Ultra review, we said “The performance is top-notch, […], the software is slick, the design is ultra-premium, and the display is one of the best you can find on any phone.”

In the aforementioned review, our major gripe was the price – a problem eased by this current Black Friday deal. If you decide that the Samsung S24 Ultra is for you, you can pick it up at just $949.99 / £999 as opposed to the retail price of $1,299.99 / £1,249. But, if that’s more than you really need, the rest of the S24 series is also available at a deep discount during Black Friday, with the S24 and S24+ setting you back $702.26 and $743.93 respectively.

But if you’re always keen to play the best Android games regularly, there’s no better option than the S24 Ultra. While some dedicated gaming phones may perform better, especially with actively-cooled options, the S24 Ultra is a jack-of-all-trades. That being said, any of the S24 phones are a solid option.

So, if you’re looking for a good reason to upgrade to the best phone on the market, this Black Friday Samsung deal is a bargain. Alternatively, there are plenty of options in the best budget phones list – but pairing the S24 Ultra with the best phone controller will see you powering through any games (and emulators) you throw at it.