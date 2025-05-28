Save almost $200 on this top-tier Samsung Android gaming phone while you can

It's no secret that flagship phones are pretty expensive these days, so we're always looking out for great deals that can bag you a fantastic Android device for less. Well, thanks to Amazon, you can currently grab the Samsung Galaxy S25 for just $684.99, saving you almost $200 compared to the price you would have paid when it launched just a few months ago.

For those who don't know, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is currently one of the best Android phones on the market, with stellar cameras, a lovely OLED display, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip that runs all the best mobile games at high settings, whether it be PUBG Mobile or Honkai Star Rail. It also comes with a massive seven years of software and security updates, so if you're the sort of person who doesn't like to upgrade often, you could still be using this phone by the turn of the decade.

In our Samsung Galaxy S25 review, we awarded the phone a stellar 8/10 score, highlighting its wicked-fast performance, RAM upgrade compared to the S24, and improved image processing. Put simply, there's a reason that this phone is the main competitor to the market-leading iPhone 16, and with a discount of over $150, you're getting some serious value for money from this deal.

The $684.99 price point applies to the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S25 in the lovely Mint colorway. You can also get your hands on the Icyblue and Navy versions, but for the slightly higher price of $734.99. Or, if you're worried that the 256GB model won't have enough space for all of your apps, images, and a few of our picks from our guide to the best Android games, you can pick up the bumper 512GB version of the similar S25+ from $800.39 upwards, depending on your preferred color.

As ever, it's worth pointing out that this deal only applies as long as stocks last, so if you want to grab a Samsung Galaxy S25, be sure to act fast. For more great tech, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best handheld consoles while you're here. Or, get up to speed with this year's most anticipated hardware launch with our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview.