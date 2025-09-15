Forget Apple's new iPhone Air, you can save $400 on Samsung's ultra-thin Android

If you like the look of Apple's new iPhone Air but don't want to spend almost $1,000 on a new phone, we're here to suggest a cheaper alternative. Another ultra-thin phone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, is now just $699.99 on Amazon, saving you a cool $400 on the Android's original asking price.

For those who don't know, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge arrived back in May, with its stylish, 5.8mm thick design, dazzling 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and user-friendly Samsung One UI operating system. It also packs the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip as some of the top picks from our guide to the best gaming phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, so it's more than capable of running demanding games like Genshin Impact or PUBG Mobile.

Despite the S25 Edge's ultra-thin design, the phone's 3,900mAh battery is no slouch, providing enough juice for a day's worth of mobile gaming, along with some content streaming, all from a single charge. As with all of Samsung's latest phones, the S25 Edge also comes with seven years of software and security updates, carrying you through until 2032. For context, you're looking at six years of updates with the iPhone Air, which, while still pretty good, isn't as generous as what Samsung is offering.

As for the deal itself, the $699.99 price point applies to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with 256GB of storage in Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue colorways. If you're looking for something with more storage for all your apps, pictures, and the top picks from our guide to the best Android games, the 512GB version of the S25 Edge is also on sale, down from $1,219.99 to $819.99. Whichever option you go for, you're saving a minimum of $400.

If this discount isn't enough to persuade you to pick up the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge over the Apple equivalent, our iPhone 17 pre-order guide has a bunch of links to get you the best deal possible when buying the iPhone Air. The phone starts at $999, but some pre-order deals allow you to spread the cost of what could be one of this year's best iPhones over the course of a contract, provided you're willing to pick up a new contract with one of the big-name network providers.

While Amazon's Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deal doesn't appear to be time-limited, we still recommend acting fast, as the retailer's prices can change at a moment's notice. For more top-tier tech while you're here, be sure to check out our guide to the best handheld consoles, including the Nintendo Switch 2, and the best gaming tablets, with options to suit all budgets.