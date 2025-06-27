If you need a new phone for gaming, I can't recommend this Samsung deal enough

If you're looking for a new Android phone capable of offering elite gaming performance but don't want to spend over $1,000 on a flagship model, we're here to help. Thanks to a new Amazon deal, you can pick up the still-new Samsung Galaxy S25+ for $799.99, saving you $200 on the original asking price.

As the middle child of the S25 series, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ doesn't get as much attention as the base model or the flagship Ultra, but it's still a wildly impressive bit of kit. Thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, it boasts the same level of top-tier performance as some of the picks from our guide to the best gaming phones, including the RedMagic 10 Pro and the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, while its 6.7-inch AMOLED display offers inky blacks, vivid colors, and super-smooth gameplay visuals. If you're a fan of the best mobile games, this phone is a great way to play them.

Outside of its gaming capabilities, the S25+ is a more than reliable all-rounder. Not only does it offer some AI magic, including access to Google Gemini, but it also has a triple camera setup that is ideal for amateur photographers, a long-lasting 4,900mAh battery, and a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen that is essentially drop-proof. There's a reason that the S25 series is the current generation of iPhone's main competition, and I'd argue that the S25+ is a better device than its Apple equivalent, the iPhone 16 Plus.

As for the deal itself, the $799.99 price point applies to the 256GB version of the S25+ in Navy, Mint, Icyblue, and Silver Shadow colorways. However, if you need more storage space for all your favorite picks from our guide to the best Android games, such as Honkai Star Rail and PUBG Mobile, the 512GB in Icyblue has also had its price slashed by $200, down from $1,119.99 to $919.99. Yes, it's still a pretty expensive phone, but with Samsung's generous promise of seven years of Android and security updates, you're getting plenty of value for your money through until 2032.

Before you go, it's worth pointing out that this is one of Amazon's limited-time deals, so if you don't want to miss out on the $200 saving, we recommend acting fast. For more of the latest and greatest tech, be sure to check out our guides to the best handheld consoles and the best gaming tablets while you're here. Or, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review to see what we made of 2025's most anticipated new console.