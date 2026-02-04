Forget the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Amazon just slashed the price of last year's flagship by over $250

If you're waiting for the much-anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, I don't blame you. A new flagship phone is always a tempting proposition, but it's not the only option. Thanks to a new deal from Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now available for just $1,048.98, saving you a whopping $250 on the original asking price. It's still quite a bit of money, but considering that the 26 Ultra is likely launching at the same $1,299.99 price point as last year's premium Android, it could be the best option for saving in the long run.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently a top pick from our guide to the best gaming phones. Its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is capable of running demanding games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail at the highest possible settings without dropping a frame. It also boasts a massive vapor chamber under the hood, keeping it cool during even the most intensive gaming sessions, so you don't get the dreaded sweaty hands after 20 minutes of playing PUBG Mobile.

In our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, Callum Self awarded the phone a 9/10 score, highlighting the "vibrant display" and "ridiculously impressive" performance. In fact, one of Callum's only issues with the phone was its original price point, so now that it's significantly cheaper, the Android flagship is even easier to recommend.

As for the deal itself, the $1,048.98 price point applies to the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in the Titanium Gray colorway. That means you're a bit limited in terms of colors, but if you're willing to spend just a little bit more, the Titanium Whitesilver version is also on sale for $1,049.99. However, if you're more concerned with having enough space for all of your apps, photos, and favorite mobile games, the 512GB model has also seen a discount, down from $1,419.99 to $1,169.99.

It's worth pointing out that the S25 Ultra comes with seven years, or six as of 2026, of Android and security updates, so you won't have to worry about upgrading for a while yet. This is one of Amazon's limited-time deals, though, so if you want to save $250 on the flagship phone, there's no time to waste.