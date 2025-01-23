The new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is cheaper than last year’s model on Amazon

It’s rare that a phone launches and gets a sizeable discount while pre-orders are open, but that’s exactly the case with Amazon’s new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal. The premier flagship is currently available for just $1,299.99, a discount of $200, and as a bonus, you also get a $200 Amazon gift card for picking up the Android device. If maths isn’t your strong point, that’s a combined $400 worth of value.

In terms of the phone itself, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra looks like a surefire future entry for our guide to the best gaming phones. While we’re yet to get our hands on the device, Samsung spent a solid part of the phone’s launch detailing multiple improvements compared to last year’s model, including 40% larger cooling chambers, a 37% boost to CPU performance, and 40% improvement to ray tracing capabilities. Simply put, it looks like the days of the S24 Ultra remaining at the top of our list of the best Samsung phones are numbered.

Outside of the improved gaming capabilities, the S25 Ultra is the only phone from the fresh flagship series to get some new camera hardware. The ultrawide lens is now a 50MP unit, a vast improvement compared to the S24’s 12MP ultrawide. The phone also comes with some fresh AI features, 12GB of RAM, and most importantly, seven years of software and security updates. So, if you love your S25 Ultra so much that you want to use it all the way through until 2032, you can.

The $1,299.99 price point applies to the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Black, Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Grey, and Titanium Whitesilver colorways. However, if you need more storage space for all the best Android games and apps, the 512GB model is also on sale in all the same colors and with the Amazon gift card for $1,419.99, which still equates to a $200 discount on the original asking price.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that this is one of Amazon’s limited-time deals, so if you’re contemplating picking up the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, we’d recommend acting fast. Still, if it’s too late by the time you’re reading this, don’t fret, we’ve got a Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order guide full of other options, or you can see our list of the best Android phones to find another deal worth taking advantage of.