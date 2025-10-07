The Samsung S25 Ultra is an Android beast that's now at its lowest price ever

Few Android handsets have the luxury of being called the best in their lane, but the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is certainly one of them. Boasting the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a gorgeous display to showcase it, the 2025 smartphone is both impressive and expensive, which is why you won't want to miss out on an Amazon Prime Day deal like this, dropping the flagship to its lowest price ever.

The best gaming phone breezes through any game you throw at it, with the Android handset delivering powerful specs that pull no punches. I've spent nine months with this phablet, and any of the best mobile games run perfectly on it, with plenty of battery life to keep you going for long sessions.

That's thanks to the powerful core, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite providing efficient and strong performance. It rarely runs warm, and even when playing gacha games like Zenless Zone Zero - many of which are quite demanding on even flagship devices - it doesn't stutter or lag. The vapor chamber helps keep the chipset cool, so you don't need to worry about feeling like your hands will burn off (just a shame you lose a bonus hand warmer during the colder months).

The 6.9-inch display is as tough as it is gorgeous, with the AMOLED panel offering bright, vibrant colors that pop, while allowing those blacks to look engrossing. Corning Gorilla Armor 2 keeps it strong against scratches or falls, although I haven't personally tested that for obvious reasons yet. The surprising and now essential feature is the anti-reflective coating, making it easy to view your phone in bright light.

That's just a few reasons why it's an easy purchase in my eyes, but you can check my Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review for the full rundown. For a snippet, I gave it a high 9/10 score, calling it "an impressive handset that offers incredible gaming performance and a stunning display, and overall, it's a powerhouse of a phone."

Right now, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra starting from just $949.99 at Amazon, netting you a $350 discount regardless of which model you choose. Brits can get the 512GB version for £1,109 at Amazon, but there's no deal on the 256GB model. It's a Prime Day deal, meaning you need Amazon's subscription service, but you can get a free trial using this link (or this link, if you're in the UK), so long as you're eligible.

We'll be sharing plenty more Prime Day deals as the sales event continues, but I'd recommend looking for a sale on our best mobile controllers for your new Samsung S25 Ultra. Optionally, you can always look for some discounts on the best earbuds, too - you may as well go all out.