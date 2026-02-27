You can already save $300 on the new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra while securing a $200 Amazon gift card

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is finally here, but as with most premium Android flagships, it's pretty expensive. Fortunately, there are already a few great deals out there, including a great offer from Amazon. The retailer giant has slashed the price of the new 512GB S26 Ultra from $1,699.99 down to $1,299.99, and not only that, but you also get a $200 Amazon gift card on purchase.

For those who don't know, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a follow-up to last year's S25 Ultra, one of the top picks from our guide to the best gaming phones. According to Samsung itself, the S26 offers even more impressive performance, with its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip offering a 24% GPU boost for "richer visuals and more fluid gameplay" and a CPU boost of 19%.

Outside of its more than capable Snapdragon chip, the Galaxy S26 Ultra also boasts a redesigned vapor chamber, which should keep the phone cool even under duress, as well as boosted charging speeds compared to its predecessor. That's not to mention its 6.9-inch AMOLED display, triple-camera setup, and access to the ever-expanding suite of Galaxy AI features. Put simply, this is a powerhouse of a flagship phone, whether you're a mobile gamer or not.

In terms of the deal itself, the $1,299.99 price point applies to the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in Black, White, Cobalt Violet, and Sky Blue colorways. It's worth pointing out that this is currently the same price as the 256GB version on Amazon, so not only are you getting a $200 gift card, but you're also doubling up on storage for no additional cost. That's fantastic value for a brand-new phone.

If you preorder the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra now, you should receive it on its official release day, March 11. As ever, we'll be looking to get our hands on the device to see how it holds up compared to its competition, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max, so keep an eye out for a detailed review in the near future.