If you're looking for a new tablet for all of your gaming and content streaming needs, we've got you covered. Well, we should say Amazon has you covered, with the retailer giant discounting the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus down from $219.99 to just $159. For context, that makes the Android tablet twice as cheap as the Nintendo Switch 2, a third of the cost of the iPad Air, or almost the exact same price as an annual subscription to Disney+ Premium. If that isn't good value, I don't know what is.

While the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus might not be one of Samsung's premium tablets, it's still a fantastic all-rounder, capable of running all the top picks from our guide to the best Android games. It boasts an 11-inch display, making it ideal for streaming Netflix or YouTube content on the go, and offers around seven hours of constant use on a full charge, which is more than you can say of some of the more expensive tablets on the market.

Like almost all Samsung products, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus feels more premium than many of its budget-priced competitor tablets, thanks to the use of high-quality materials. It also has a more than decent speaker setup, better even than some of the top picks from our guide to the best gaming tablets, so you can still enjoy top-quality audio without having to wear your headphones.

In terms of the deal itself, the $159 price point applies to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus in silver with 64GB of storage. If 64GB isn't enough storage space for all of your favorite apps and games, the 128GB version is also on sale, down from $269.99 to $209.99, matching the $60 discount of the cheaper option. Regardless of which option you choose, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus will continue to receive Android and security updates through the end of 2027, so you won't have to worry about upgrading anytime soon.

Finally, while this isn't one of Amazon's time-limited deals, we still recommend acting fast, as the new low price only applies for as long as stocks last. If you're looking for more great hardware while you're here, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming phones, including the stellar Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the best handheld consoles.