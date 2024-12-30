Pick up one of our favorite Samsung tablets for under $150 before it’s too late

If you’re looking for a new tablet for gaming and streaming in 2025, we’ve got you covered. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is now available from Best Buy for just $149.99, saving you $70 on the original asking price.

While the Galaxy Tab A9+ might be Samsung’s budget tablet, it still holds its own against some of our picks from our list of the best gaming tablets, such as the RedMagic Nova and Amazon Fire HD 10. It has a nice big screen for streaming movies, enough performance power to run games like Minecraft and Candy Crush, and a long-lasting battery that can keep going all day.

Not only is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ an impressive bit of kit in terms of hardware, but it comes with software support through to 2027, including security updates, which is a nice added bonus. Put simply, it’s by far the most impressive tablet you can pick up at this price range, and it’s also a great option for a first tablet if you’ve got any budding tech enthusiasts in your life.

The $149.99 price point applies to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ with 64GB of storage in either the Graphite or Silver colorways. However, if you need more storage for all the best Android games in your library, you can go for either the 128GB version for $199.99 or the 256GB alternative for $249.99. Whichever option you land on, you’re still saving a cool $70 compared to what you would have paid this time last week.

The final thing worth mentioning is that this deal is only around for as long as stocks are, so be sure to act fast if you want to secure a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for yourself. If you’re tempted to pick up some more tech for the new year, check out our picks for the best Samsung phones and the best gaming phones while you’re here.