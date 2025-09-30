This great Samsung Android tablet just hit a record low price before Prime Day

While Samsung's devices aren't made with mobile games solely in mind, they make for brilliant little gaming tech. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is no different, offering a budget-friendly version of its premium 2024 tablet at a great price, but without compromising on internal hardware to meet the budget A-range. Even though it's already at a great price, you can grab an excellent deal on the S10 FE before Amazon Prime Day - a perfect Android to enjoy over the holidays.

It's no surprise that, considering how often Samsung finds its way on the best gaming phones list, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE feels equally brilliant. While less powerful than its older brother, the standard S10, it's still an easy addition to your setup, allowing you to play your favorite mobile games without breaking the bank. In my eyes, that's a win.

It may be powered by the Exynos 1580, an in-house chipset by Samsung, which I'm not a huge fan of compared to a good ol' Snapdragon chip, but I find Exynos to be pretty good in budget devices, and that's exactly where this S10 FE shines. With a decent 10.9-inch LCD display, capable of up to 90Hz, thanks to the adaptive refresh rate, it delivers a great experience for playing a variety of games.

Even if it won't be running the best gacha games like Zenless Zone Zero at 60 FPS on all high settings, it's a very capable device that rivals the best tablets at price alone. That's not taking into account that it's made for various reasons, from streaming YouTube to browsing the internet. As someone who regularly uses a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 - an even more budget-friendly option - I've found myself fairly impressed with how well most simple games play on it, something that extends easily to the S10 FE with a more powerful chip.

While Prime Day is yet to arrive next week, you can already score an excellent deal on a new tablet. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is just $429.99 at Amazon, a limited-time deal that is also the lowest price this budget Android tablet has ever been. If you're in the market to upgrade your aging tablet or get a new device for your collection, this isn't a deal to pass on.

There are also plenty of options on our best mobile controller list that work well with tablets, so if you're looking to make a full gaming setup out of your new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, our guide is updated regularly with all of the top options. If you're in the market for a full budget setup, our best budget gaming phones guide has plenty of cheap yet powerful little handsets to buy.