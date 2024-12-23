It’s the holiday season, meaning it’s a time for giving, so why not give yourself one of the best tablets to release in 2024? Even if you’re not in the market for a new gadget yourself, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is the perfect present for a loved one, and right now, at Amazon US, you can pick it up for less than $230 with a lovely 28% discount, bringing the price down to $229.99 from $319.

You get plenty of bang for your buck, too, rivaling some of the best gaming tablets. The huge TFT LCD 10.4-inch screen with 2000 x 1200 resolution ensures that you get a gorgeous experience when playing the best mobile games, including games like Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero. Better still, the Exynos 1280 (5 nm) is a reliable chipset, and this model features 128GB storage, meaning you can install plenty of apps without the need to remove them. If that’s enough for you, there’s also a microSDXC card slot.

Then there’s the Li-Po 7,040 mAh battery, which gives you 14 hours of use before the tablet needs a charge, catering to those who like a longer gaming session. As for the camera, it admittedly doesn’t set the world on fire, but you don’t buy a tablet for its camera capabilities. However, for those who want to capture pictures, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has an eight MP main camera and a five MP selfie camera.

Besides gaming, there is another strong pull for this tablet, and that’s the S Pen that comes with it, making it a great choice for people who like to take notes, draw, and edit with their tablet.

If that all sounds great, but you don’t want to exceed $200 on a new tablet, there is a 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) available, and it’s also on offer with a 25% discount, taking it down from $267.77 to $199.99. Like the 128GB model, the 64GB tablet can also run the best Android games, but we personally recommend stretching that extra $30 as the 128GB model is typically at least $60 more when the devices are full price.

Should you not want to stick with Android, you can check out our guide to the best iPad and our list of the best iPad games to make the most out of your new device. If you happen to go all in and get a subscription to Apple’s games service, we can even tell you what the best Apple Arcade games are.