There’s a lot of Cyber Monday Android tablet deals, but this one is the best

Black Friday might be done for another year, but now it’s Cyber Monday, so there are still a bunch of fantastic offers out there to take advantage of. This Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal from Amazon is the best we’ve seen by some distance, giving you the chance to pick up a stellar Android tablet for just $298.47, a discount of more than $150.

While it’s much cheaper than a lot of the options in our guide to the best gaming tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE keeps up with the likes of the RedMagic Nova and Apple’s iPad Air. Whether you want to stream content on Netflix, play games like Minecraft and Candy Crush, or even get a bit creative in Canva, you can do it all, thanks to the Tab S9 FE’s more than capable Exynos 1380 processor. Better still, you even get a free Galaxy S-Pen.

Not only does the tablet feel great to use, it looks pretty fantastic too, with a big and bright IPS LCD panel on the front. It’s also pretty future-proofed, supporting Android updates through to Android 17, which we’re not expecting until 2026. Honestly, there’s no real drawback to this offer, and if you’re looking for the perfect gift to hand to the tech lover in your life this holiday season, we can’t recommend this enough.

In terms of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal itself, you can pick between Gray, Lavender, Mint, and Silver colorways, each of which comes with 128GB of storage. If you need more space for all your apps and the best Android games, there’s also the option of picking up the 256GB version at the slightly higher price of $369.99, but you’re still saving over $150.

The last thing worth mentioning is that Cyber Monday ends at midnight on December 2, so you don’t have long to pick up the Samsung tablet. If you’re reading this and it’s already too late, don’t worry, we’ve got guides to the best iPads and the best Samsung phones, so you can still get your fix of fresh tech.