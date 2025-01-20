Save almost $200 on this elite Samsung gaming tablet while you still can

If you’re looking for a top-end Android tablet for gaming but don’t want to break the bank, we’re here to point you in the direction of this Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus deal. Thanks to Walmart, you can save over $180 on a refurbished version of the tablet, which is now available for the discounted price of $649.99.

For those who don’t know, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is one of the best gaming tablets out there, going toe to toe with impressive alternatives such as the RedMagic Nova and the Asus ROG Flow Z13. It boasts a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display, a long-lasting 10,090 mAh battery, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset capable of running all the best Android games. For under $650, it’s an absolute steal.

Not only does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus have a stellar set of specs, but it’s also guaranteed to receive Android software updates until Android 17. Given that we’re still only on Android 15, that means you’re getting at least another two years of fresh software, which should include any fresh Galaxy AI features that also arrive on the best Samsung phones.

The Beige version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus on offer comes with a massive 512GB of storage, which is enough space to download all of the titles from our list of the best mobile games with room to spare. The tablet is listed as ‘Like New’ on the Walmart product page, so while you are technically picking up second-hand equipment, it shouldn’t feel like that. If it does, you’ve got plenty of time to mull over sending it back thanks to Walmart’s 90-day returns policy.

The last thing to mention is that the low price of $649.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus only applies for as long as stocks last, so be sure to act fast if you want to pick one up. For more great tech buying advice, be sure to check out guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming iPhones while you’re here. Or, if you’re feeling more nostalgic, see our list of the best retro handhelds.