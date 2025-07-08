Save $300 on our favorite Android flip phone for gaming with this Prime Day deal

It's no secret that the new generation of Android flip phones is expensive, often costing upwards of $1,000. However, thanks to one of the many Amazon Prime Day deals, you can pick up the flagship Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $799.99 right now, saving you a whopping $300 on the original asking price. You just have to act fast.

As a top pick from our guide to the best flip phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a fantastic all-rounder. Thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, it's capable of running all the best Android games, including Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile, at the highest settings. Its 120Hz OLED display means it offers vivid colors, inky blacks, and super-smooth gameplay visuals, while also making it ideal for streaming video content on YouTube or Netflix.

While the performance, display, and flippable form factor are the Z Flip 6's main attractions, it also has a stellar set of cameras, including a 50MP wide camera that is as good as any we've seen on a Samsung phone, including the Samsung Galaxy S25. If all that wasn't enough, Samsung is also one of the more generous cell phone giants when it comes to software and security support, and the Z Flip 6 comes with seven years of updates, taking you through until 2031.

As for the deal itself, the $799.99 price point applies to the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in silver, blue, and yellow colorways. However, if you need more storage for all of your apps, photos, and favorites from our guide to the best mobile games, the 512GB version is also on sale, down from $1,219.99 to $899.99, in all the same colorways. Whichever option you go for, you're still saving a minimum of $300 on the recommended retail price.

If you're reading this from the UK, you can also save on the Z Flip 6 this Amazon Prime Day. The 256GB version is discounted to £899, down £150 from the original price of £1,049, while the 512GB variant is now just £999.

Finally, it's worth reiterating that this is an Amazon Prime Day deal, so you've only got until July 11 to pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a discounted price. For more great tech at reasonable prices, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best handheld consoles. Or, if you're looking for more nostalgic form factors, take a look at our list of the best retro handhelds.