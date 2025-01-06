Save over $200 on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 by going pre-owned

If you’re looking for a fresh cell phone for 2025, this restored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal from Walmart is well worth checking out. While the Android flip phone would usually set you back upwards of $950, the refurbished version is available for just $729.99, equating to a discount of more than 20% compared to buying one new.

For those who don’t know, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the best flip phones around, with a stellar set of cameras, plenty of useful AI features, and a pair of vivid AMOLED displays. It’s also one of the best gaming phones, packing a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that is more than capable of running even demanding mobile games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.

Honestly, it’s a bit of a surprise that there’s so much availability for restored Z Flip 6 devices considering we’re still months away from the likely arrival of the Z Flip 7. It’s also worth pointing out that the device comes with seven years of Android software and security updates, so you could theoretically still be using it at the turn of the decade in 2030 with no issues.

In terms of the deal itself, the $729.99 price point applies to the 256GB version of the phone in either Crafted Black, Peach, or White. However, if you need more space to download all the best Android games, there’s also the option to pick up the 512GB alternative for the slightly higher price of $799.99. Whichever way you go, you’re still saving a significant amount compared to buying a new device, and Walmart offers a free 90-day return policy if you aren’t happy with what you get.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that these low prices are only available for as long as Walmart has stock, so if you want to pick up a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 yourself, be sure to act fast. If it’s already too late by the time you’re reading this, don’t fret, as we’ve got guides to the best budget gaming phones and the best mid-range phones to help you secure some fresh tech without breaking the bank.