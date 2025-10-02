It's no secret that flip phones are an expensive game these days, with price points of upwards of $1,000, a far cry from the Motorola Razrs and the Nokia 2760s of my youth. Still, you can occasionally pick up an Android clamshell handset for less, and that's the case with Amazon's latest discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7. The phone is now available for just $949.99, which is $150 cheaper than the original asking price.

For those who don't know, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 is currently the top pick from our guide to the best flip phones, beating out competition from the likes of Motorola and Oppo. Outside of its lovely compact form factor, it makes for a fantastic gaming phone, with Samsung's own Exynos 2500 chip offering top-tier performance in demanding games like Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile.

Not only is the Z Flip7 great for gaming, but it's also a capable all-rounder, with a pair of gorgeous AMOLED displays, two great cameras on the back, and access to all of Samsung's Galaxy AI features, including Chat Assist and Interpreter. You're also guaranteed seven years of software and security updates, so you won't have to worry about upgrading again any time soon.

In terms of the deal itself, the $949.99 price point applies to the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 in Blue Shadow, Coral Red, and Jet Black colorways. If you're in need of more storage for all your photos, apps, and personal favorites from our guide to the best mobile games, the 512GB Z Flip 7 is also on offer, down from $1,219.99 to $1,069.99. Whichever way you go, you're still saving $150, though there's slightly more value for money with the cheaper 256GB model.

Finally, it's worth pointing out that this is one of Amazon's limited-time deals, so we recommend acting fast to avoid disappointment. If you're in the business of picking more great tech, be sure to check out our guides to the best handheld consoles and the best gaming tablets while you're here, with plenty of options to suit a range of budgets.