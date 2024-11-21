Save over $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Android this Black Friday

If you’ve been thinking about grabbing the latest Samsung foldable but can’t deal with the thought of spending the best part of $2,000, you need to check this offer out. As part of Amazon’s Black Friday event, a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal can save you over $500, with the flagship Android phone now down to $1,320.

For those who don’t know, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the Korean tech brand’s latest foldable device, equipped with a stellar Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for high-quality gaming, top-tier cameras, and a bunch of useful Galaxy AI features. It’s a top pick from our list of the best foldable phones, going toe-to-toe with alternative form factor phones such as the OnePlus Open and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we gave the phone a score of 8/10, praising its vivid screen, brightness boost, and slimline design. One of our few complaints was the price, but thanks to this Black Friday deal, that’s less of an issue. We’re also not expecting a new Z Fold device until Summer 2025, so there’s little chance of feeling like you’re behind the times in the months ahead.

In terms of the deal itself, the $1,320 price point applies to the 256GB model, which is available in pink, navy, and silver. If you need a little more storage, the 512GB version is also on sale in all the same colorways, for the slightly higher price of $1,494.98. Whichever you go for is up to you, but we’re big fans of the pink design.

Of course, as this is a Black Friday deal, you don’t have too long to take advantage of the offer. Amazon’s event runs until December 2, after which we expect the Z Fold 6 to return to its normal price of $1,899.99. If it’s already too late by the time you’re reading this, don’t worry; we’ve got guides to the best Android phones and the best Samsung phones that include plenty of other affordable options.