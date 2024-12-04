Black Friday might be over, but this foldable Android phone deal is even better

If you missed out on picking up a new phone on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, don’t worry; there are still plenty of great offers about. In particular, Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal can save you over $500, with the foldable flagship down from $1,899 to $1,307.97.

For those who don’t know, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a top pick from our guide to the best foldable phones, taking on stiff competition from the likes of the OnePlus Open and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It’s not just a great pick for those who want a bigger display and top-tier chipset to play the best Android games, but it’s also ideal for anyone who wants to try out Samsung’s ever-expanding range of Galaxy AI features, including Interpreter and Circle to Search with Google.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we gave the foldable a more than respectable 8/10 score, highlighting the vivid OLED display, impressive cameras, and gaming performance. Our only real issue was the price, and considering Amazon has slashed $500 off the original RRP, that’s much less of a problem.

The $1,379.04 price point applies to the 256GB version of the Z Fold 6 in the Pink and Navy colorways, while the Silver version is a bit more expensive at $1,379.03. If you need more storage for all your files and games, the 512GB alternative is also on sale in all the same colorways, with prices varying from $1,475.68 up to $1,514.99. Whichever option you go for, you’re still saving more than $400.

The only other thing worth mentioning is that this deal only applies while stocks last, so be sure to act fast if you want to pick one up yourself. If you’re still not sold on the Z Fold 6 or want to check out some alternatives, be sure to check out our guides to the best Android phones and the best flip phones while you’re here.