Grab these excellent Sony gaming earbuds at a huge $100 price cut

Buying a new pair of earbuds is a daunting task. Different prices, features, and brands make it difficult to choose which ones to pair your phone with, but fortunately, some of my favorites – the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds, to be precise – are on sale right now, and if you're looking to play games or listen to music with exceptional quality, you can't go wrong with this brilliant pair.

Although they've been around for two years, they remain a strong contender for the best earbuds, and that's a testament to their quality. Sporting a comfortable design and impressive performance, these turn gaming on your phone into a fully fledged, immersive experience. The best mobile games are made a whole lot better when you've got their soundscapes coming in through a quality pair of earbuds without any distractions.

Admittedly, it's not all perfect. The ANC isn't as great as other brands on the market, but the Sony WF-1000XM5 still offers plenty of bang for your buck. That means you'll get a great battery life of roughly eight hours in the buds and about 24 hours stored in the case, giving you plenty of time to play the best action games without worrying that those earbuds of yours will die suddenly.

In fact, there's no better experience playing games on your phone than grabbing the Sony WF-1000XM5s, getting your favorite phone controller out, and turning your handset into a brilliant handheld console on the fly. Even without gaming, the WF-1000XM5s offer an utterly beautiful soundscape when listening to your favorite music, no matter the genre.

I've tested and used a whole bunch of earbuds in my time reviewing hardware, and the Sony WF-1000XM5s remain a highlight, ones that I regularly use to this day. If you're hoping to upgrade or add some new earbuds to your collection, you can grab these for just $198 on Amazon, a huge $100 discount on the usual price.

So, if you're looking to play the best Android games or the top iPhone games, well, these Sony WF-1000XM5s will go a long way in giving you a great experience. Even if you're looking to grab one of our favorite budget gaming phones, these earbuds will certainly make those games and albums sound a lot better.