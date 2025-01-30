Get this brilliant RPG and its excellent expansion at their lowest price ever

While games like Skyrim, Fallout, Persona, and other popular RPGs are usually cited as some of the best, you shouldn’t sleep on Tales of Arise. Releasing back in 2021, the latest game in the Tales series launched to critical acclaim, and I loved every minute of it – so I suggest grabbing the game, and 2023’s excellent expansion, at the lowest price it’s ever been.

Tales of Arise is one of the best JRPGs of recent years (even winning an award at The Game Awards in 2021). Not only that, but the focus on bringing real-time combat with intense moments makes it a top action game – however, the heart of the experience is within the characters and how the story unfolds.

You play as a masked Dahnan slave in Tales of Arise, with a story that sees two distinct societies; the medieval world of Dahna and the advanced world of Rena. Having no memories of his past, the lovingly-called ‘Iron Mask’ finds himself involved with a Renan girl called Shionne, as they fight to stop the centuries-long enslavement of Dahnan people, culminating in one of the best single-player games to play on Steam Deck.

Combat encounters require evading and countering your enemies in real-time combat, but where Tales of Arise excels is the links between characters. Different members of your party interact in exciting ways, allowing you to dish out plenty of damage or survive lengthy battles with your team of friends. Even after you’ve spent hours going through the main story in Tales of Arise, the Beyond the Dawn expansion enhances the experience with a whole new story to enjoy.

Despite the vibrant beauty of Tales of Arise, as well as the excellent combat, it’s one of the best Steam Deck games around, with no effort required to play through the entire experience on the best handheld consoles. Unsurprisingly, I recommend you grab the entire experience for just $26.09 / £22.44 right now on Fanatical, a massive 57% off the usual price.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to buy the standard edition on its own, instead of paying for Tales of Arise and its expansion, you can pick up the game for as little as $8.79 / £7.69. Considering you’re getting tens of hours of content, that price is a huge bargain (if I must say so myself). You don’t have long to pick up either version though, as this sale ends on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Tales of Arise is a brilliant experience, whether you’re playing on Valve’s handheld PC or the best Steam Deck alternatives around. Make sure to pair it with the best Steam Deck docks if you’re looking to play your new RPG on the big screen.