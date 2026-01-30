This Steam Deck dock has a near-perfect rating on Amazon after over 2,000 reviews, and now it's cheaper than $40

There aren't many must-have accessories for Valve's handheld gaming PC, but a Steam Deck dock is one of them. If you've been waiting around for a great deal to pick one up, though, the time is now. Amazon has just slashed the price of the UGREEN 9-in-1 Steam Deck dock from $59.99 to $39.98, saving you just over $20 on the original asking price.

Not only does the UGREEN 9-in-1 work with Valve's console, but it's also compatible with some of the more popular Steam Deck alternatives, such as the Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and more. With a current rating of 4.5/5 following over 2,000 Amazon reviews, it's one of the best options out there for plugging your handheld into your TV screen or monitor, and thanks to this new discount, it's cheaper than a lot of lower-quality competitors.

You only have to glance at the spec sheet to appreciate that you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with this Steam Deck dock. It offers 100W charging, keeping your console's battery life nice and healthy for when you want to take it on the road, as well as a direct Ethernet connection for fast download speeds and an adjustable stand that allows for ventilation.

As for the display output, this dock goes all the way up to 4K, so you can take in the top-tier graphics of the best Steam Deck games, provided you've got a 4K monitor. It also features a compact and foldable design, making this Steam Deck accessory almost as portable as the handheld itself. Simply put, it's got everything you need, and a little more, from a docking station.

Finally, it's worth pointing out that the UGREEN 9-in-1 Steam Deck dock discount is one of Amazon's limited-time deals, so you need to be quick if you want to secure a saving. If, by the time you're reading this, don't worry too much. We've got a guide to the best Steam Deck docks that includes plenty of affordable alternatives that we've tried and tested ourselves.