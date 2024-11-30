This Nintendo Switch tactical RPG hidden gem is half-price for Black Friday

If you’re looking to pick up some cheap games this Black Friday, we’re here to help. This Unicorn Overlord deal from Amazon sees the fantastic fantasy tactical RPG available for just $29.99, saving you $30 on the original asking price.

While it might not be as celebrated as some of the other best Switch RPGs, such as Fire Emblem: Three Houses or Octopath Traveler, Unicorn Overlord is a must-play for fans of the genre. It’s also not exactly a hidden gem in the truest sense of the term; after all, this is a game from Sega, but it went under the radar of a lot of strategy fans when it arrived earlier in 2024, sharing the same release month as big hitters such as Princess Peach: Showtime! and Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection. Still, in our opinion, it’s easily one of the best Switch games of the year.

In terms of gameplay, Unicorn Overlord is a bit of a throwback, offering old-school strategy mechanics that’ll feel familiar to fans of games like Tactics Ogre or The Banner Saga. It also has a fantastic visual style, which should come as no surprise for those who have experience playing games from developer Vanillaware, bringing the already engaging fantasy narrative to life.

Unicorn Overlord isn’t the only great Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal we’ve seen on a game from Sega this year, with Persona 5 Royal also on sale for a whopping 75% off on Humble. If, like me, you’re planning on spending much of the holiday season with your Nintendo Switch in hand, these games offer over 100 hours of playtime, which is a ridiculously impressive deal for a combined total of less than $50.

The only thing left to say is that Amazon’s Black Friday event ends on December 2, so be sure to act fast if you want to add Unicorn Overlord to your collection of Switch games. If you’re looking for more offers while you’re here, you can also check out our guides to the best Black Friday gaming phone deals and the best Black Friday Apple deals.