You’d be forgiven for forgetting or missing out on Unicorn Overlord. With games like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and plenty of other excellent RPGs across 2024, Unicorn Overlord’s early 2024 launch may have passed you by. However, this game is a truly memorable experience, and if you can get past the overwhelming nature, it’s a breath of fresh air in a crowded genre. It’s currently available at a great price on Switch, so if you’ve not bought it yet, now may be a great time to do so.

An underloved game worthy of the best JRPGs list, Unicorn Overlord’s focus on the interpersonal stories and the hard decisions you’ll frequently make helps it stand out in a sea of role-playing games. Not only that, but the 50 hours of content alongside tactical strategy gameplay make it a great experience on the best handheld console, the Nintendo Switch.

You play as a young prince who is smuggled out of the kingdom as the queen fights back against invading forces, and after a necessary time skip, you’re grown up and ready to take back the throne for your lineage. Building an army is already a perilous task, something that many RPGs deal with, but magic is corrupting the minds of former (and potential) allies, making it a little harder to take back your home.

While the story of an invading king and uniting the various kingdoms under the nation of Fevrith isn’t a particularly unique one, Unicorn Overlord excels at not only characters and narrative presentation but also how the Switch game handles side quests. Unlike many RPGs, where side content is just a way to pace out the content, Unicorn Overlord’s side quests are just as (if not more) impactful than the main story.

It’s also unique in how the gameplay is. It’s not an ARPG game, nor is it a turn-based experience, but rather, Unicorn Overlord is a strategy game that sees you form an army to take on various battles. With beautiful visuals and challenges that require a lot of thought to overcome, Unicorn Overlord is definitely worth playing if you’re a fan of the genre.

If you’re like me and counting down the days until you can make your Switch 2 pre-orders, Unicorn Overlord is a great experience to spend your time with. Right now, you can grab the JRPG for just $39.22 / £24.95 on Amazon US and Amazon UK respectively, with the UK deal making it the lowest price it’s ever been. However, it’s still a fantastic deal stateside.

