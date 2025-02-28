This 2TB SSD deal can make your handheld gaming PC a storage monster for less

If you’ve got a handheld gaming PC such as the Steam Deck OLED or Asus ROG Ally X but want more storage for your catalog of games, this could be the SSD deal you’re looking for. The WD Black SN770M 2TB Internal SSD is now available for just $184.99 on Best Buy, saving you a cool $55 on the original asking price.

While the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally X might be two of the best handheld consoles around, with the size of game files these days, it can be too easy to run out of storage. Even if you’ve got the 1TB version of the Valve console, you can quickly run out of space by downloading just a few picks from our guide to the best Steam Deck games, so if you don’t want to have to choose between your favorites, expanding your storage with the WD Black SN770M 2TB Internal SSD is the only way to go.

If you’ve never installed an SSD before, don’t worry, as there are plenty of tutorials on YouTube that can walk you through the process. It might seem a bit technical, but trust us, it’s worth it. There’s always the option to go for a regular SD card instead, which is easier to install, but you’re not going to get anywhere near as rapid load times as you would with a fresh SSD.

It’s worth mentioning that this deal only runs until March 2, so there’s no time to waste if you want to secure a saving of almost 25%. If you’ve got a 256GB Steam Deck, there’s also the option to upgrade to WD Black’s 1TB SSD, which is also on sale for $101.99, but in our professional opinion, it’s better to bite the bullet now and go for the 2TB. That way, you’re less likely to run out of storage in the future and regret not going for the bigger option.

