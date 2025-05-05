Don't miss out on these Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for under $30

Despite the upcoming arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2, the original Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are just as expensive as they've always been. Fortunately, there are still plenty of third-party options, and Walmart has just slashed the price of some lovely Zelda-inspired Joy-Con controllers from YUOY, down from $49.99 to just $25.98. If math isn't your strong suit, that's a saving of almost half of the original asking price.

Unlike a lot of third-party Joy-Cons, you can use the YUOY controllers without having to attach them to the console, giving you more ways to play all the best Nintendo Switch games. They also support motion controls, offer up to 20 hours of battery life, and, according to the user reviews at least, don't suffer the same stick drift woes as Nintendo's official Joy-Cons. It also helps that the gold design is pretty gorgeous, especially if you're a Zelda superfan.

As the YUOY controllers use similar tech to the official Switch Joy-Cons, they should also be compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, though there are the same caveats in that you won't be able to attach them to the new console, and they won't work in any game that requires mouse controls. Still, it's always nice to have a couple of spare controllers in case you end up hosting a games night.

If Zelda isn't exactly your bag, there are also Sailor Moon and Splatoon 3-themed Joy-Cons on offer for the same $25.98 price point. Considering that Walmart lists Nintendo's branded Joy-Cons for $74.99, and there's no suggestion of a price drop on the horizon, you could pick up almost three sets of the YUOY controllers for the same price as the official hardware. I don't know why you'd need six Joy-Cons, but still, my point is that the value on offer is pretty obvious.

For more tech buying advice while you're here, be sure to check out our guides to the best handheld consoles and the best budget gaming phones. Or, if you're too busy riding the hype train ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 release date and have already put in your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview to get even more excited.