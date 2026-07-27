Death Order Simon Says codes July 2026

Use our Death Order Simon Says codes to make your time in this prison death game a little more enjoyable. Codes give you cash, which you can use to buy emotes and prison suits to show off your personal style while obeying Simon's commands. Cash usually costs Robux, but these codes are completely free.

We look for new Death Order codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time your secret stash is looking a little empty.

Here are all the new Death Order codes:

TERRVR - 1k cash

- 1k cash YOUKI - 1k cash

- 1k cash DRAKE - 1k cash

- 1k cash FRAGMENTS - 1k cash

- 1k cash FARTS - 1k cash

- 1k cash JUNE - 1k cash

- 1k cash RELEASE - 1k cash

If you're after even more free stuff across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Death Order codes?

Redeeming Death Order codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Launch Death Order Simon Says in Roblox

Tap the Cash button on the left

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your free cash!

How do I get extra cash in Death Order Simon Says?

There are two bonus ways to earn cash in Death Order Simon Says. The first is to like and favorite the game, which earns you 1k cash for free. The second is to join the Voxq Enterprises group for an extra 500 cash.

Is there a Death Order Discord server?

Yes, there is a Death Order Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest updates, get the lowdown on events, and take part in giveaways.

How do I get more Death Order Simon Says codes?

The easiest way to get more Death Order codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. With so many codes to verify and tons of potential places to find them, it's best if you just leave that to us. Instead, focus on honing your skills and racking up wins. If you get some spare time, you can check the game's Discord server, as it has a codes channel.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Death Order Simon Says codes.