Death Order Simon Says codes July 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Death Order Simon Says codes for free cash to spend on prison suits.

Death Order Simon Says codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and an orange jumpsuit with a PT logo on it inside a prison
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Use our Death Order Simon Says codes to make your time in this prison death game a little more enjoyable. Codes give you cash, which you can use to buy emotes and prison suits to show off your personal style while obeying Simon's commands. Cash usually costs Robux, but these codes are completely free.

We look for new Death Order codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time your secret stash is looking a little empty.

Here are all the new Death Order codes:

  • TERRVR - 1k cash
  • YOUKI - 1k cash
  • DRAKE - 1k cash
  • FRAGMENTS - 1k cash
  • FARTS - 1k cash
  • JUNE - 1k cash
  • RELEASE - 1k cash

If you're after even more free stuff across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

Death Order Simon Says codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Death Order codes?

Redeeming Death Order codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Launch Death Order Simon Says in Roblox
  • Tap the Cash button on the left
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your free cash!

How do I get extra cash in Death Order Simon Says?

There are two bonus ways to earn cash in Death Order Simon Says. The first is to like and favorite the game, which earns you 1k cash for free. The second is to join the Voxq Enterprises group for an extra 500 cash.

Death Order Simon Says codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Death Order Discord server?

Yes, there is a Death Order Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest updates, get the lowdown on events, and take part in giveaways.

How do I get more Death Order Simon Says codes?

The easiest way to get more Death Order codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. With so many codes to verify and tons of potential places to find them, it's best if you just leave that to us. Instead, focus on honing your skills and racking up wins. If you get some spare time, you can check the game's Discord server, as it has a codes channel.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Death Order Simon Says codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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