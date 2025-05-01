There's something magical about Death Stranding, whether it's the intense fear you feel as you enter BT territory, or the bizarre story of a post-apocalyptic America, or the build-up of the inspiring and immersive soundtrack. Despite playing it originally on PS4, I regularly replay Death Stranding on the Steam Deck, and if you've been missing out, this brilliant game is now at its lowest price ever.

It's hard to describe what makes Death Stranding so special, or to explain why it's my favorite Steam Deck game. It's a blend of different genres. Is it an action game? Sort of. Is it a walking simulator? Kind of. The only label that doesn't apply is "boring", as Death Stranding's world is beautiful to explore, but there's plenty of intensity to enjoy here – it's not a walk in the park, trust me.

This single-player game (sort of, once again) puts you in the role of Sam Porter Bridges, a courier who is tasked with reconnecting the United States of America after the arrival of Beached Things, which are invisible creatures that are said to be a link to the afterlife. That's a very, very brief overview of the story, and in classic Hideo Kojima fashion, it's a bit… strange, to say the least.

While there are plenty of moments where combat is necessary, Death Stranding primarily sees you delivering cargo on various assignments, at least for the majority of the start of the game. You need to keep track of the weight of your gear and the packages while also using equipment to navigate treacherous terrain. Fortunately, you can also find other structures left by other players, making your journeys easier.

It's hard to describe such an utterly strange but incredible game like Death Stranding, which is why I believe you should grab a copy yourself, especially on your handheld console of choice. Right now, you can grab Death Stranding: Director's Cut (which includes a bunch of in-game goodies) for just $16.39 on Fanatical. That's the lowest price it has ever been on PC, and you're joining at the right time, with the sequel arriving in June.

Even if you don't happen to own Valve's console, Death Stranding is a great time on any of our favorite Steam Deck alternatives. However, if you pair it with one of the options on our best Steam Deck docks, you're going to have a blast immersing yourself in one of the most underrated games of the last 10 years.