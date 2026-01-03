Most tower defense experiences in Roblox are all about anime thrills and manga action. What if some cunning developers out there decided to bring trains into the mix instead? The time to 'choo choo' is now with the latest Death Train codes. Because what's a decent Roblox title without any rewards?

If you're wondering whether there are any goodies to be had or if there's a Discord server to team up with other players, this guide is your one-stop shop. Stick around, and we'll get you ready to go.

Are there any Death Train codes?

Right now, there are no active Death Train codes. This Roblox experience is back thanks to a major gameplay overhaul, according to the developers, Century Games. While you can hop in and see what Death Train is all about, just be aware that gameplay features are still being worked on. As the game goes full steam ahead to a proper launch, you can expect rewards to appear.

How do I redeem Death Train codes?

There aren't any methods to redeem codes in Death Train at present, but this will likely change with future updates. However, if you have a Discord account, there are goodies available to members of the game's Discord server. Keep on scrolling to find out how to join it.

How can I get more Death Train codes?

The best way to see if there are more Death Train codes is by coming back to this list. We regularly check for rewards as new updates arrive, so bookmark this page, share it with your friends, and come back soon. Outside of codes, though, there is a free skin for rating the game in Roblox and joining the 'Tower Battle' group here.

Is there a Death Train Discord server?

Yes, there is a Death Train Discord server. Not only is this a great way to speak with other Roblox players, but you can get an exclusive reward by becoming a Discord server member.

However, you need to join the Death Train community first. Here's how to do that.

Click this Death Train Discord link

Accept the Discord server invite

You're now part of the Death Train server

Now that you're in the Death Train Discord server, you can use the 'check in' bot command to get a verification code to use in Death Train. When you get the code, redeem it by tapping the Discord button at the top right of the screen.

Why are my Death Train codes not working?

If your Death Train codes don't work, make sure to copy and paste your chosen code from the active list above. If that doesn't work, it may have expired.