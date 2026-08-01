Decaying Winter codes August 2026

Redeem all the new Decaying Winter codes for free Odens and trait rerolls in this PvE co-op survival game.

Decaying Winter codes - Roblox figure with gas mask on stands outside the shelter
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Gulp. Not only is it another co-op multiplayer game, but the creatures in the storm are out to get you. If you've got performance anxiety when it comes to looking competent, or you just want to shoot those damn zombies more quickly, Decaying Winter codes are here to turn the battle in your favor.

With these codes, you can get free Odens for new cosmetics, as well as trait rerolls so that you can try all kinds of different builds. Only those who can adapt will survive, after all.

Are there any Decaying Winter codes?

There are currently no active Decaying Winter codes, but given that the game has a functional code redemption system, we expect some to be with us pretty soon!

Grab all the latest Roblox codes from all your favorite Roblox games, so you can rise to the top of the leaderboards and show off to your friends.

Decaying Winter codes redemption screen

How do I redeem Decaying Winter codes?

Here's how to redeem your Decaying Winter codes, in case you're confused:

  • Launch Decaying Winter on Roblox
  • Before you load into the game, press 'store' and then 'redeem codes'
  • Enter your code in the box and press 'redeem'
  • Find out what you redeemed!

How do I get more Decaying Winter codes?

We don't exactly know when more Decaying Winter codes will be with us, because it's up to the developer to gift players the freebies. Despite this, you're in a good place to be when more codes land, because we're working hard to make sure our list is up-to-date for you. Check back here periodically to find out the latest!

Is there a Decaying Winter Discord server?

Luckily, there is a Decaying Winter server, which you can find here. You'll be among the first players to learn of any updates to the game, as well as being able to ask questions, join lobbies with other players, and share your achievements. It's a pretty sweet deal, if you ask us.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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